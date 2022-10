Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luvu was a full participant in practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday. He was unable to take the field in Week 5, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Sunday's Week 6 tilt. If the 26-year-old is unavailable, Cory Littleton and Brandon Smith should handle increased roles against the Rams.