Luvu notched 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.

Luvu has strung together two consecutive games with double-digit tackles, and he played 100 percent of defensive snaps despite being limited in two of three practices leading up to Week 9's game due to a hip issue. The 27-year-old linebacker remains a bright spot for Carolina's defense, and he could benefit from a plus matchup against the turnover-prone Bears on Thursday.