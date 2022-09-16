Luvu doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luvu was limited Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury, but he returned to full participation at Friday's practice and will be good to go for Week 2. The undrafted linebacker played 63 defensive snaps and recorded six tackles during the season opener and figures to garner a similar role against New York.