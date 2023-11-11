Luvu made 11 stops (six solo) in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
The right inside linebacker played 100% of the defensive snaps for the third week in a row and the seventh time in nine games. Luvu has 73 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed in 2023.
