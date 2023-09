Luvu had seven tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Luvu split sacks with Brian Burns and Shy Tuttle in the first half of Sunday's contest. He ranked second on the team last season with 111 tackles and seven sacks -- both of which were career highs for Luvu. The Panthers will look for their first win of the season in Week 2 against the Saints.