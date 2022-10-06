Luvu (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Luvu has dealt with a lingering shoulder issue over the past three weeks and appears to have taken a step back after logging a limited practice Wednesday. The 26-year-old linebacker has been available for each game this season despite this issue, recording 32 tackles, two passes defended and one interception. Luvu stepped into a full-time starting role after signing a two-year extension this offseason, so his absence would mark a significant loss heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers' dangerous rush offense.