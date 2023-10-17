Luvu (hip) logged nine tackles (five solo) in Carolina's 42-21 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Luvu exited the game in the third quarter with a hip injury and did not return but still managed to tie for the team lead in tackles. The 27-year-old currently leads the team in tackles through the first six with 39 (20 solo) and will now have the bye week to get healthy before the Panthers play the Texans during Week 8.