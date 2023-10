Luvu recorded seven tackles (three solo) in a Week 5 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Luvu continues to deal with a hip injury but was able to suit up against Detroit and played on every one of Carolina's 60 defensive snaps. His seven tackles were the second-most he has posted this season, trailing just his Week 2 total of nine. Luvu has registered 30 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, through five games on the campaign.