Luvu recorded nine tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.

Luvu's nine tackles were a game-high and he is now up to 2.5 sacks through two games. The inside linebacker has been a model of consistency for the Panthers early on, as he has been on the field for all 122 defensive plays so far. Next up, a trip to Seattle in Week 3.