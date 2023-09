Luvu (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.

Luvu was a non-participant at practice Wednesday before logging consecutive days with limited workloads to close out the week. Thus, he is seemingly trending in the right direction, but his final status is not likely to be confirmed until Sunday morning. Some combination of Claudin Cherelus and Deion Jones would presumably replace him at inside linebacker opposite Kamu Grugier-Hill if he does not get the go-ahead.