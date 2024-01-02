Luvu logged five total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Luvu was coming off back-to-back 10 tackle outings, but he was unable to replicate his recent successes in Week 17. The sixth-year linebacker has had a very productive season in Carolina, ranking first on the team in total stops (119) and second in both tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5.5). Expect Luvu and the Panthers' defense to try and end their season on a positive note in Week 18 against the Buccaneers.