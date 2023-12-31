Luvu (quadriceps) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luvu has been dealing with a quadriceps injury since the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Packers, but it seems as if this issue won't stop him from suiting up Sunday. The 27-year-old linebacker will look to continue his stretch of recording double-digit tackles in Week 17.