Panthers' Fred Ross: Dealing with ankle injury
Ross has an ankle injury, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It looks as if Ross suffered the ankle injury during Monday's practice, but there's still some ambiguity surrounding the nature of the ailment. If it lingers, Ross' time with the club could be in jeopardy. The Mississippi State product is currently trying to keep his head above water in his bid for a roster spot.
