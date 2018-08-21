Ross (hip) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.

Ross was waived over the weekend due to an unspecified hip injury. Barring an injury settlement, the receiver is likely stuck on IR through the end of the league year.

