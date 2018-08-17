Ross (hip) won't play in Friday's preseason tilt against the Dolphins, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ross hasn't seen game action since coming off of the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier last week. He's fighting for a depth receiver and special teams role and each rep he's forced to miss hurts his chances. Look for Jamaal Jones and Rasheed Bailey to see some extra snaps with Ross out once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...