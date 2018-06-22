Head coach Ron Rivera said Ross (ankle) remains in rehab from offseason surgery, Hank Lee of WCNC reports.

Ross hasn't gotten much work in during spring workouts, though he's frequently been seen working with trainers on the sidelines. It isn't clear if he's expected to be back to full health in time for training camp. Regardless, the undrafted second-year receiver faces an uphill climb to winning a roster spot in Carolina.

