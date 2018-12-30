Gilbert completed two of three passes for 40 yards during Sunday's 33-14 win over New Orleans.

Gilbert came into the game in the fourth quarter after rookie Kyle Allen was knocked out with a shoulder injury. He promptly lofted a pass to rookie Ian Thomas in the flat for a 31-yards catch-and-run. Gilbert just re-signed with Carolina a few days ago after an injury to No. 2 quarterback Taylor Heinicke (elbow). Sunday's spot performance likely doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, particularly with how well Allen played against a resting Saints squad, but does mark a nice return to the Panthers for the second-year passer out of SMU.