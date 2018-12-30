Panthers' Garrett Gilbert: Completes first career pass
Gilbert completed two of three passes for 40 yards during Sunday's 33-14 win over New Orleans.
Gilbert came into the game in the fourth quarter after rookie Kyle Allen was knocked out with a shoulder injury. He promptly lofted a pass to rookie Ian Thomas in the flat for a 31-yards catch-and-run. Gilbert just re-signed with Carolina a few days ago after an injury to No. 2 quarterback Taylor Heinicke (elbow). Sunday's spot performance likely doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, particularly with how well Allen played against a resting Saints squad, but does mark a nice return to the Panthers for the second-year passer out of SMU.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...