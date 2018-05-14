Panthers coach Ron Rivera suggest Gilbert is the early leader for the No. 2 quarterback job, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers could still choose to re-sign long-time backup Derek Anderson, who doesn't seem to be drawing much interest as a free agent. If not, Gilbert will compete with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen for the No. 2 job, with none of the three offering any significant NFL experience. Gilbert was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 draft and has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season game. Heinicke entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2015, and Allen did the same this year. It would make sense for Carolina to seek an upgrade, considering Cam Newton has dealt with far more injuries than his career total of three missed games might seem to suggest.