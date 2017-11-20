Gilbert was held out of Monday's practice due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

As the third-string signal caller for the Panthers, Gilbert's illness wouldn't normally be anything noteworthy, but his health is of more importance with top backup Derek Anderson also being held out of Monday's session while he was under the weather. The Panthers will keep both quarterbacks away from the team while the two remain contagious, but head coach Ron Rivera is hopeful that at least one of the two will be healthy enough to back up Cam Newton by the time Sunday's game against the Jets arrives.