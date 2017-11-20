Panthers' Garrett Gilbert: Dealing with illness
Gilbert was held out of Monday's practice due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
As the third-string signal caller for the Panthers, Gilbert's illness wouldn't normally be anything noteworthy, but his health is of more importance with top backup Derek Anderson also being held out of Monday's session while he was under the weather. The Panthers will keep both quarterbacks away from the team while the two remain contagious, but head coach Ron Rivera is hopeful that at least one of the two will be healthy enough to back up Cam Newton by the time Sunday's game against the Jets arrives.
More News
-
Panthers' Garrett Gilbert: Promoted to active roster•
-
Garrett Gilbert: Signs with practice squad•
-
Garrett Gilbert: Waived by Panthers•
-
Panthers' Garrett Gilbert: Joins Carolina on one-year deal•
-
Garrett Gilbert: Signed to Raiders' practice squad•
-
Lions place CB Chris Owens on IR, release eight players•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.