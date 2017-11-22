Panthers' Garrett Gilbert: Deemed healthy
Gilbert (illness) isn't on Wednesday's injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Gilbert and No. 2 quarterback Derek Anderson both dealt with illness earlier in the week, but neither was limited at Wednesday's practice. The 2014 sixth-round pick merely serves as the No. 3 signal caller in Carolina.
