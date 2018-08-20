Panthers' Garrett Gilbert: In close competition
Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke are neck-and-neck in competition for the Panthers' No. 2 quarterback job, the team's official site reports.
Gilbert played before Heinicke in Carolina's opening exhibition outing, but the timing of their introductions was switched for Friday's game versus the Dolphins. After watching Heinicke lead the team to one touchdown while throwing an interception during his five-series stint, Gilbert engineered a six-play, 61-yard scoring drive on his lone possession before taking a knee to end the game on the only play of his second. Overall, he's completed 10 of 17 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown so far this preseason, keeping him right in the race to be named Cam Newton's understudy for the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...