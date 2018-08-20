Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke are neck-and-neck in competition for the Panthers' No. 2 quarterback job, the team's official site reports.

Gilbert played before Heinicke in Carolina's opening exhibition outing, but the timing of their introductions was switched for Friday's game versus the Dolphins. After watching Heinicke lead the team to one touchdown while throwing an interception during his five-series stint, Gilbert engineered a six-play, 61-yard scoring drive on his lone possession before taking a knee to end the game on the only play of his second. Overall, he's completed 10 of 17 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown so far this preseason, keeping him right in the race to be named Cam Newton's understudy for the regular season.