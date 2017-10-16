Play

Gilbert was promoted to the active roster Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

This seems like an odd signing for Carolina, as they already have three signal callers on the active roster. It's possible the Panthers are hoping to flip him for a mid-to-late round pick given all the injuries to quarterbacks around the league. Regardless, Gilbert still resides far off the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories