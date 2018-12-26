The Panthers signed Gilbert to a contract Wednesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Gilbert lost out on the Panthers' backup job to Taylor Heinicke at the conclusion of the preseason but will now take his spot on the 53-man roster after Heinicke was moved to injured reserve due to an elbow issue. With Cam Newton (shoulder) still on the roster but not expected to be available for the season finale Sunday against the Saints, Gilbert is in line to serve as the understudy to Kyle Allen, who was promoted from Carolina's practice squad a week earlier.

