McCoy (knee) is not practicing Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera indicated that it'll be normal for McCoy to take Thursdays off as a veteran rest day going forward, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, so his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. The veteran defensive tackle is still looking to log his first sack of the season.

