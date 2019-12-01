Play

McCoy (ankle) returned to action in Sunday's game against Washington, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McCoy appeared to get hurt on a cut block from Donald Penn in the first half, but as evidenced by this news, will play through some pain. Now that he's back in the lineup, look for the veteran to return to his usual starting role across the defensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories