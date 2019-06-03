Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Finds home in Carolina
The Panthers signed McCoy on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Buccaneers made the cost-cutting move to free up $13 million in cap space with McCoy's release in mid-May. He subsequently made the rounds, visiting with the Browns and Ravens before settling on an NFC South rival. Upon joining the Panthers, he'll bolster a defensive front that lost long-time pass rusher Julius Peppers to retirement this offseason. A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has recorded at least six sacks in six consecutive campaigns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 121-130
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 130-121 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 140-131
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 140-131 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 150-141
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 150-141 in our consensus...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...