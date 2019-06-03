Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Finds home in Carolina

The Panthers signed McCoy on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Buccaneers made the cost-cutting move to free up $13 million in cap space with McCoy's release in mid-May. He subsequently made the rounds, visiting with the Browns and Ravens before settling on an NFC South rival. Upon joining the Panthers, he'll bolster a defensive front that lost long-time pass rusher Julius Peppers to retirement this offseason. A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has recorded at least six sacks in six consecutive campaigns.

