McCoy (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCoy was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury he's been dealing with since late September. The 31-year-old hasn't missed any time due to the issue, and he appears ready to go for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

