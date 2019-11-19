Play

McCoy made four tackles and had a sack in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

After he was limited early in the week with a knee injury, McCoy played a total of 54 snaps in Sunday's loss. The 31-year-old defensive tackle's latest performance gives him 27 tackles in 2019, to go along with four sacks.

