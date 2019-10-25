McCoy (knee) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McCoy was a full participant in Friday's practice, so he'll be ready to get after the 49ers. He's coming off a superb 2.5-sack showing against the Buccaneers, although it'll be tough to keep up the momentum since Jimmy Garoppolo has been dropped just eight times this year.