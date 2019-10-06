Play

McCoy (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy was listed with a knee injury last week before ultimately playing against the Texans, and he logged a full practice Wednesday before being held out Thursday and Friday this week. He's likely to play and see his typical workload for Carolina against Jacksonville.

