McCoy (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

McCoy did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury he's been nursing since late September. There's not yet any reason to be concerned about McCoy's availability for Week 12, given that he hasn't yet missed any time due to the issue. The veteran defensive tackle has a tough matchup against the Saints on deck Sunday.

