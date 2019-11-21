Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in practice Thursday
McCoy (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
McCoy did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury he's been nursing since late September. There's not yet any reason to be concerned about McCoy's availability for Week 12, given that he hasn't yet missed any time due to the issue. The veteran defensive tackle has a tough matchup against the Saints on deck Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...
-
11/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the Week 12 AFC home games on today's podcast.
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options, including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...