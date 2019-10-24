Play

McCoy (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

McCoy has customarily received veteran rest days this season due to a lingering knee injury, so it's possible that his reps are being managed as a precaution. The veteran wasn't able to shake the issue during Carolina's bye, but it doesn't currently appear as though he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the 49ers. If McCoy is indeed able to go, he'll work to make an impact against San Francisco's prominent rushing attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories