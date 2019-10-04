Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Listed as questionable
McCoy (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
McCoy dealt with this knee injury ahead of past Sunday's game versus the Texans, and it looked like he shook it completely by logging a full practice Wednesday. However, he didn't participate in either Thursday or Friday's practices, leaving him with an injury tag headed into Sunday's contest. Coach Ron Rivera has expressed optimism about McCoy's chances of playing, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.
