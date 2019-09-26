Play

McCoy (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McCoy is listed on Thursday's injury report with a knee issue, though coach Ron Rivera labeled his absence as a veteran rest day, according to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. The starting defensive tackle doesn't currently appear in any danger of missing Sunday's game against Houston, but his participation in Friday's practice will be worth monitoring.

