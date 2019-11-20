Play

McCoy (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

McCoy was a DNP for Week 11's Wednesday practice as well, but he was full speed Thursday and logged a 71-percent snap share in the game. Thus, there's no real scare about his status for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. McCoy has been solid this season with 27 tackles (12 solo) and four sacks.

