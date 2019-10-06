Play

McCoy (knee) is active Sunday against Jacksonville, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCoy carried an injury tag into last week's game as well, but ended up suiting up for 46 snaps, even though he was unable to record a tackle. Despite not seeing the practice field this week, he'll suit up and presumably start, where he'll have a chance to make an impact against a run-based Jaguars offense led by Leonard Fournette.

