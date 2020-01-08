Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Performs well for Panthers
McCoy finished the 2019 season with 37 tackles (15 solo) and five sacks in 16 games played.
McCoy was released last offseason after spending the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay. The former All Pro responded by signing a one-year deal with the in-division Panthers and went on to start every game. Although McCoy's sack total marked his lowest since 2012 and included 2.5 against the Bucs in Week 6, his overall production still wasn't too far off his established standard. That reliability should enable the 31-year-old to garner decent interest as a veteran free agent again this offseason.
