Play

McCoy (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

McCoy didn't practice Wednesday, but he's now on track to draw his usual start against the Saints on Sunday. The veteran defensive end hasn't yet missed a game this season despite battling multiple lingering injuries.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends