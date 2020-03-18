Play

McCoy has agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive lineman will head to Dallas after a one-year stint with the Panthers in which he recorded 37 tackles (15 solo) and five sacks across 16 games. McCoy has 59.5 career sacks and has proven to be durable, missing only eight games over the past eight seasons. The 32-year-old figures to slot into the Cowboys starting rotation given that Maliek Collins has agreed to join the Raiders.

