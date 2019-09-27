Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Ready to rock
McCoy (knee) is not listed with an injury designation Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
McCoy did not practice Thursday due to what appears to have been a veteran rest day. He's on track to draw his usual start along Carolina's defensive line versus the Texans on Sunday.
