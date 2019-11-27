Play

McCoy (knee/quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McCoy didn't practice last Wednesday but was able to shake the injury and record a season-high 80-percent snap share in this past Sunday's loss to the Saints. The veteran defensive end may follow a similar path, although the addition of his quad injury is concerning. Either Wes Horton or Efe Obada would fill into a starting role if McCoy can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories