Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Sits out practice Wednesday
McCoy (knee/quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
McCoy didn't practice last Wednesday but was able to shake the injury and record a season-high 80-percent snap share in this past Sunday's loss to the Saints. The veteran defensive end may follow a similar path, although the addition of his quad injury is concerning. Either Wes Horton or Efe Obada would fill into a starting role if McCoy can't go.
More News
-
Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Practices without limitations•
-
Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Gathers sack in lopsided loss•
-
Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Knee injury resurfaces•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.