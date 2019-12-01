Panthers' Gerald McCoy: Suffers injury Sunday
McCoy (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McCoy was on the wrong end of a cut block by offensive lineman Donald Penn, and was seen receiving extra treatment from the medical staff on the sideline. With the Panthers already thin on their offensive line due to injuries, the only healthy depth defensive line players are Efe Obada and Stacy McGee.
