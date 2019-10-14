McCoy made three tackles and had 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

McCoy, who was released by Tampa Bay this spring after spending his first nine seasons there, turned in his best performance as a Panther. Not only did he get his first sacks of the season, but he also led Carolina with four quarterback hits and defended a pass as well, gleefully wreaking havoc against his former team.