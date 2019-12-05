Play

McCoy (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCoy was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's limited session is a step in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, the veteran defensive end appears to be trending toward availability for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Falcons.

