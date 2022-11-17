Ricci (neck) was listed as a full participant on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Ricci was forced out with a neck injury during last Thursday's win over the Falcons, leaving him limited during Carolina's first practice Week 11. However, the fullback practiced without any limitations Thursday, so he should be ready to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. While Ricci has strictly been used as a blocker in the Panthers' running game so far this season, he's hauled in seven of eight targets for 68 yards over 10 games.
