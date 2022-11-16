Ricci (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Ricci was forced out of Thursday's win over the Falcons early due to a neck issue, and he hasn't yet managed a return to full health. The fullback will have two more chances to upgrade his practice activity ahead of Sunday's road matchup against Baltimore.
