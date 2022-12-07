Ricci (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Ricci hasn't played since Week 10 due to a neck issue. This isn't the first time he's logged limited participation since picking up the injury, so he'll likely have to submit at least one full practice before returning to game action.
More News
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Doubtful against Denver•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Full go Thursday•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Questionable to return Thursday•