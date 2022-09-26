Ricci caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.
Ricci has now hauled in a pass in consecutive games, but his 31 yards on the campaign evidence his tepid stock as a fullback/reserve tight end.
