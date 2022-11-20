Ricci (neck) is inactive Sunday against the Ravens.
Ricci was able to log a full practice Thursday, so his inability to suit up Sunday against Baltimore is a bit of a surprise. He'll work to return Week 12 against the Broncos.
More News
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Full go Thursday•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Serves as safety valve underneath•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Makes one catch•
-
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Sheds injury designation•