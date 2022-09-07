Ricci (hip) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Ricci suffered the injury during the preseason finale, but he'll have a chance to suit up in Week 1 after returning to practice Wednesday. The undrafted fullback out of Western Michigan appeared in 16 games for the Panthers as a rookie and operated mostly on special teams. If healthy, he figures to garner a similar role in 2022.
